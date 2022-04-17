New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,713. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.

Get New Generation Consumer Group alerts:

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.