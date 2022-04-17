New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). New Relic reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

