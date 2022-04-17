News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 401,466 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337,790 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 492,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,309. News has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

