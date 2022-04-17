NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Up 46.6% in March

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grant Verstandig bought 39,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NexImmune by 935.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NexImmune by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 220,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

