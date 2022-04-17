Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ NKLA opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
