Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $26.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

NIU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 227,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

