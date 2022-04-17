Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $40.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nkarta by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
About Nkarta (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
