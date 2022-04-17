Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nkarta by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.