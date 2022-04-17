NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NLSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

