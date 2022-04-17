NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of NLSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.89.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
