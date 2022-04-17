NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,878. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($68.48) to €58.00 ($63.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

