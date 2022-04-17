Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $11.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.
NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NDLS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.26 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.
