Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,582,900 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 1,109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,957.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRDXF shares. Citigroup downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €18.00 ($19.57) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

OTCMKTS NRDXF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

