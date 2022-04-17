Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.88.

NENTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

