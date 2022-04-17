Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.16). Nordstrom posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 2,851,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

