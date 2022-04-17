Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $131.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 88,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

