NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of XSNX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
NovAccess Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
