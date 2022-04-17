NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.