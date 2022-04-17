Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at C$141.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.20.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 12.9899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.