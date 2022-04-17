Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 305,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

JCE remained flat at $$15.84 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,606. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.