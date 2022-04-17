NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NSFDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
About NXT Energy Solutions
