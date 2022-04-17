NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NSFDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

