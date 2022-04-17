Olympia Financial Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$126.32 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$44.02 and a one year high of C$54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.09.
About Olympia Financial Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.