ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 40,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

