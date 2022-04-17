Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

OOMA stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $345.79 million, a P/E ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

