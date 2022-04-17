Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down C$1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.48. 262,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.82. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$51.87 and a 52-week high of C$69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

