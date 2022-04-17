Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Opthea stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

