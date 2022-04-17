Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.59%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

