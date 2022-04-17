Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OLCLY stock remained flat at $$35.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

