Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

OTLK stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,674 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.