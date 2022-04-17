Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $43.65 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,656,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
