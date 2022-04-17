Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $43.65 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,656,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

