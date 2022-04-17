Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ORCC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,714. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.86. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.