PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,289.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,739. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

