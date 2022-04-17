PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

