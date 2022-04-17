Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Parsons stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

