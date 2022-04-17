Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Patrizia from €35.00 ($38.04) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

