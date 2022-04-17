Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Short Interest Up 49.9% in March

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,100 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

