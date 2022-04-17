Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Pentair also posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Pentair has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

