Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 662,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.