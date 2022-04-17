PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) & General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Financial Contrast

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PetMed Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PetMed Express and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetMed Express presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given PetMed Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 7.83% 16.00% 13.11% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Risk & Volatility

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetMed Express and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $309.21 million 1.66 $30.60 million $1.08 22.59 General Cannabis $5.93 million 6.69 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Summary

PetMed Express beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website and mobile app; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through catalogs, brochures, and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

