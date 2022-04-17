Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.39.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,070. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 58,122 shares worth $596,074.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.29. The company had a trading volume of 552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$14.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

