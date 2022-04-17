Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 210.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

