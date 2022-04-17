PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 80,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,396. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

