Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.93 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

