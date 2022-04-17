Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

PPSI stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

