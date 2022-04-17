Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PLVFF stock remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Plant Veda Foods has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70.

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

