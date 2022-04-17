Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Polymetal International stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Polymetal International (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.