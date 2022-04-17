Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. Popular has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

