Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Portillos stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Portillos will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

