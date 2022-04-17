Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POWRW opened at $0.34 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

