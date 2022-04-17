PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

TSE PSK opened at C$18.36 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.