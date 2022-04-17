Preferred Bank (PFBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

