Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 471,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 84,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.