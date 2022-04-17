Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLD opened at $162.70 on Friday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $170.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

